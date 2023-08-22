The country's balance of payments stood at a $7.4 billion deficit in the April-June quarter.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's current account returned to a deficit for the first time in two years in the second quarter, amounting to $1.9 billion, equivalent to 0.5% of GDP, due to falling commodity prices and weak global growth, the central bank said on Tuesday.
