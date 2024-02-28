JAKARTA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economy remains strong despite global risks, and the probability of recession is only 1.5%, the country's President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto)
TOPIX Index
Index
TPX
JP9010100007
|Delayed Japan Exchange 09:30:01 2024-02-27 pm EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,673 PTS
|-0.22%
|+1.53%
|+12.94%
|03:39am
|INDIA BONDS-India bond yields seen little changed as traders eye fresh cues
|RE
|03:37am
|Focus on timelines, predictability at next sovereign debt roundtable, IMF chief says
|RE
Headlines
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+24.45%
|+10.43%
|+7.81%
|+8.43%
|+9.59%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-5.41%
|-5.86%
|-6.54%
|-11.39%
|-30.56%
- Stock
- Indexes
- TOPIX Index - Japan
- News TOPIX Index
- Indonesia president says economy remains strong, probability of recession only 1.5%