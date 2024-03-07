JAKARTA, March 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $1.1 billion to $144 billion at end-February due to payment of government's foreign debts, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The reserves level at end-February was equal to 6.5 months worth of imports, above international standards and adequate to support Indonesia's external resilience and maintain economic and financial stability, Bank Indonesia said. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty)