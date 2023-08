Indonesia's July inflation rate slows to 3.08% y/y

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate cooled further to 3.08% in July, moving closer to the middle of the central bank's target range and roughly in line with expectations, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll had expected a July rate of 3.1%. Bank Indonesia's target for 2023 inflation is within a range of 2% to 4%. The statistics bureau is due to release core inflation figure later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Gayatri Suroyo)