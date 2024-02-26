JAKARTA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia sees its annual gross domestic product growth for 2025 in a range of 5.3% to 5.6% and is aiming for a fiscal deficit of 2.48% to 2.8% of GDP, its planning minister said on Monday.

Suharso Monoarfa spoke to reporters after discussing the 2025 state budget plans with President Joko Widodo, who finishes his second and final term later this year.

The president told his cabinet earlier that its 2025 state budget proposal must adjust to the programmes of the new president, who will take office in October.

Official data earlier this month showed Indonesia's annual GDP rate fell slightly to 5.05% last year, from the 5.3% recorded in 2022, as falling commodity prices hit exports and tight monetary policy dampened demand.

The government has said it expects the growth rate to pick up to 5.2% in 2024, hoping spending for an election on Feb. 14 and a return of private investment once political uncertainty eases will boost GDP. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty)