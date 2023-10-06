The planned regulation follows complaints from business associations of an influx of imported goods that they say have disrupted local markets, the office said in a statement.
Currently, the distribution of these imported goods are classified as "post-border", meaning it is monitored by related ministries.
The government will assign such imports to be monitored on "border", mandating importers to obtain a permit and a surveyor report, Indonesia's chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said in the statement.
A number of ministerial regulations will be revised within two weeks to reflect the plan, Airlangga said.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stanley Widianto; editing by Christina Fincher, Martin Petty)