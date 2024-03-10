March 10 (Reuters) - Israeli digital brokerage eToro is seeking a valuation of more than $3.5 billion and considers the U.S. a potential destination to list its shares, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The retail trading platform is weighing an initial public offering (IPO) in New York or London, CEO Yoni Assia told the newspaper, adding that a U.S. listing would give the company access to a broader range of investors than a presence on the British market. (Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)