Israel to send interagency team to Washington to discuss Rafah, US adviser says

March 18, 2024

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. President Joe Biden in a call on Monday that he will send an interagency team to Washington to discuss a potential military operation in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington; writing by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; editing by Rami Ayyub)