ROME, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Italy has requested German support for its candidate Daniele Franco as president of the European Investment Bank (EIB), the Italian Treasury said in a statement on Sunday.

The request was made in a meeting between Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on the sidelines of the G20 in New Delhi, the statement added.

