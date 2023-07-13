TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell in early trade on Thursday, as investors tried to buy debt ahead of an auction for the 20-year notes.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point (bp) to 0.465%. The 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 bps to 1.070%.

"Investors tried to buy 20-year bonds ahead of the auction. Demand for the auction is expected to be firm," said Kentaro Hatono, fund manager at Asset Management One.

"Yields on 5-and 10-year notes fell along with that on 20-year notes."

The five-year yield fell 1 bp to 0.125%

The Ministry of Finance will auction about 1.2 trillion yen ($8.66 billion) worth of 20-year notes later in the session.

Yields on super-long notes rose, with the 30-year JGB yield climbing 1 bp to 1.350%. The 40-year JGB yield rose 2 bps to 1.500%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.25 yen to 147.66, with a trading volume of 11,385 lots. ($1 = 138.5100 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)