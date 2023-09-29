Jalan Kalrock consortium fulfils commitment for capital infusion in Jet Airways

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Jalan Kalrock Consortium said on Friday that it has fulfilled its commitment to infuse 3.50 billion rupees ($42.1 million) to revive the now-defunct carrier Jet Airways.

