TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 2.3% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, marking a 23rd straight month of increase.
It was in line with the median market forecast for a 2.3% rise.
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at:
(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chris Reese)
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+24.45%
|+10.39%
|+10.33%
|+9.66%
|+7.95%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-66.93%
|-66.98%
|-67.32%
|-79.52%
|-80.49%