TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 2.3% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday, marking a 23rd straight month of increase.

It was in line with the median market forecast for a 2.3% rise.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at:

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chris Reese)