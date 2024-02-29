Japan January factory output falls 7.5% m/m

February 28, 2024 at 06:57 pm EST Share

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's factory output fell 7.5% in January from the previous month, compared with the median market forecast for a 7.3% drop, government data showed on Thursday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to increase 4.8% in February and rise 2.0% in March. (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)