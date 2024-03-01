TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate stayed the same at 2.4% in January from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate matched economists' median forecast in a Reuters poll.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was also unchanged at 1.27 in January, separate labour ministry data showed, matching the median forecast.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website:

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

