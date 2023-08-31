Today at 04:34 am

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday the government will aim to raise the average minimum wage to 1,500 yen ($10.29) per hour by the mid-2030s.

Kishida also said the government will take steps to encourage small and midsize firms to boost investment in a new economic stimulus package.

($1 = 145.8400 yen)

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Alison Williams)