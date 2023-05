Japan PM ordered to set aside around 3.5 trln yen for childcare -economy minister

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his government on Wednesday to set aside around 3.5 trillion yen ($25.92 billion)budget for child care policy, Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto said.

($1 = 135.0500 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)