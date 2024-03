TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japan's industry minister, Ken Saito, said on Friday that the nation was not planning to implement additional measures on semiconductor export controls for now.

His comment came after Bloomberg News reported that the U.S. government was urging the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea and Japan to further tighten curbs on China's access to semiconductor technology. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)