Japan's Kishida: Will make sure wage growth exceeds rate of inflation

September 13, 2023

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday his new cabinet will take steps so that wage growth consistently exceeds the rate of inflation "by several percentage points".

"We'll ensure Japan is fully out of deflation," Kishida told a news conference after reshuffling his cabinet. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kevin Liffey)