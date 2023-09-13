"We'll ensure Japan is fully out of deflation," Kishida told a news conference after reshuffling his cabinet.
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday his new cabinet will take steps so that wage growth consistently exceeds the rate of inflation "by several percentage points".
