Japan's Yazaki Corp to invest $90 million in Dominican Republic auto parts plant

February 21, 2024 at 11:41 am EST

(Reuters) - Japan's Yazaki Corporation is set to invest $90 million in an auto parts factory in Santiago de los Caballeros in northern Dominican Republic, the Caribbean country's government said on Wednesday.

The plant will employ some 1,500 people in its initial phase, the government said. (Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Anthony Esposito)