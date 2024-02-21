The plant will employ some 1,500 people in its initial phase, the government said.
(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Anthony Esposito)
|Market Closed - Japan Exchange 01:00:02 2024-02-21 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2,627 PTS
|-0.19%
|+0.58%
|+11.03%
|05:45pm
|Intel expects to overtake TSMC in making fastest chips this year
|RE
|05:41pm
|Japan's Yazaki Corp to invest $90 million in Dominican Republic auto parts plant
|RE
(Reuters) - Japan's Yazaki Corporation is set to invest $90 million in an auto parts factory in Santiago de los Caballeros in northern Dominican Republic, the Caribbean country's government said on Wednesday.
The plant will employ some 1,500 people in its initial phase, the government said.
(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Anthony Esposito)
|Intel expects to overtake TSMC in making fastest chips this year
|RE
|Japan's Yazaki Corp to invest $90 million in Dominican Republic auto parts plant
|RE
|Japan's FX intervention bark will lack bite: McGeever
|RE
|Byju's says any resolutions passed at upcoming shareholder meet deemed invalid by court
|RE
|US targets China's top chipmaking plant after Huawei Mate 60 Pro, sources say
|RE
|New Arm offering to speed creation of custom data center chips
|RE
|Russian court nationalises seized car dealership Rolf - TASS
|RE
|US smartphone sales slump in January on fewer device upgrades, Counterpoint finds
|RE
|Yandex co-founder Arkady Volozh to be removed from EU Russian sanctions list, sources say
|RE
|Airbus nears deal to sell A330neo jets to VietJet -sources
|RE
|HSBC says 'too early to be bullish' on UK stocks, revises sector ratings
|RE
|LatAm's Simetrik raises $55 million in Goldman Sachs-led funding round
|RE
|Pakistan in for 'roller coaster' ride after parties strike deal
|RE
|HAPAG-LLOYD SPOKESPERSON ON GERMAN FRIGATE HESSEN BEING DEPLOYED…
|RE
|India's lentil imports from Canada surge despite diplomatic strains
|RE
|First Quantum says it is seeking $20 billion over Panama mine closure order
|RE
|Exclusive-Iran sends Russia hundreds of ballistic missiles, sources say
|RE
|India set to standardise 'know your customer' banking checks
|RE
|Rolls Royce jet engine price hikes not impeding sales amid high demand, exec says
|RE
|Indonesian authorities announce 2 new suspects in illegal tin mining probe
|RE
|Piedmont Lithium to sell remaining stake in Sayona Mining for $39 mln
|RE
|World Trade Organization's push for reform plagued by obstacles
|RE
|Sinopharm offers to take China-TCM private in nearly $3 bln deal
|RE
|Surging bills, fewer showers: India's Bengaluru reels under water shortage
|RE
|Nakanishi Plans 2 Billion Yen Buyback from Feb. 26
|MT
Highest TOPIX Index increases
|+20.72%
|+16.84%
|+15.65%
|+9.75%
|+9.52%
The sharpest declines in TOPIX Index.
|-6.22%
|-6.64%
|-7.74%
|-7.96%
|-17.49%