TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Japan's economy minister, Yoshitaka Shindo, said on Tuesday the government was currently not thinking about calling an end to deflation.

The government will strive to ensure Japan sees wage growth exceeding inflation, so that the economy would not revert to a period of prolonged price declines, Shindo told a news conference. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)