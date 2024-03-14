TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Japan's largest industrial union UA Zensen said on Thursday that an average pay rise offered by 231 firms reached the biggest on record since 2013. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
