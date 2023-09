Sept 22 (Reuters) - The owners of Russian assets frozen in the West may sue relevant governments if they decide to impose a windfall tax on them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt signaled support on Thursday for a European Union plan to impose a windfall tax on profits generated by frozen Russian sovereign assets to help finance the reconstruction of Ukraine. (Reporting by Reuters)