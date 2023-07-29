Listing of Ant Group is unlikely in the short term - state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - A listing of Jack Ma-backed Ant Group is unlikely in the short term, state media reported on Saturday, citing people close to regulation.

Earlier this month, Ant Group announced a surprise share buyback that valued the fintech giant at $78.54 billion, well below the $315 billion touted in the suspended IPO. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)