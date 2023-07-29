Earlier this month, Ant Group announced a surprise share buyback that valued the fintech giant at $78.54 billion, well below the $315 billion touted in the suspended IPO.
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:02 2023-07-28 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2290.61 PTS
|-0.20%
|+1.31%
|+21.09%
|03:41pm
BEIJING (Reuters) - A listing of Jack Ma-backed Ant Group is unlikely in the short term, state media reported on Saturday, citing people close to regulation.
