Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northeastern China region - GFZ

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the northeastern China region on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said. (Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)