The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:01 2023-08-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2274.63 PTS
|+0.28%
|-0.89%
|+20.24%
|09:09pm
|Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northeastern China region - GFZ
|RE
|03:05pm
|The criminal case against Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan
|RE
(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the northeastern China region on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2274.63 PTS
|+0.28%
|-0.89%
|-
|Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northeastern China region - GFZ
|RE
|The criminal case against Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan
|RE
|Imran Khan, cricket star turned Pakistan premier, arrested again
|RE
|India's measures targeting Chinese products and investment
|RE
|As deadline looms, France backs West Africa's bid to undo Niger coup
|RE
|Meandering Typhoon Khanun targets Japan again amid record heat
|RE
|Ukraine seeks progress towards peace at Saudi Arabia talks
|RE
|The criminal case against Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan
|RE
|Foxconn's July sales drop 1.23% y/y, Q3 outlook better
|RE
|Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years jail, arrested
|RE
|Police arrest former PM Imran Khan after court gives three year prison sentence
|RE
|Pakistan police have arrested Imran Khan in Lahore -lawyer
|RE
|Pakistan court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan to 3 years in prison - local media
|RE
|PAKISTAN TRIAL COURT SENTENCES IMRAN KHAN TO 3 YEARS IN PRISON F…
|RE
|Robust rains accelerate rice planting in India
|RE
|Bangladesh grapples with record deadly outbreak of dengue fever
|RE
|Heavy rains wreak havoc in central Taiwan in wake of typhoon
|RE
|China's northeast inundated in Doksuri's wake
|RE
|Three people killed, houses set ablaze in fresh violence in India's Manipur state
|RE
|China's embassy to Russia criticises treatment of citizens at border
|RE
|China's July economic losses from disasters exceed January-June
|RE
|Ukraine expects difficult but successful talks in Saudi Arabia
|RE
|Russia's SIG tanker in Black Sea damaged as result of drone attack - Russia
|RE
|Thai ex-PM Thaksin says postponing return from self-exile
|RE
|Thai ex-PM Thaksin says he postpones his return from self-exile
|RE
|NITTO BOSEKI CO., LTD.
|+18.26%
|ENPLAS CORPORATION
|+18.16%
|UACJ CORPORATION
|+17.95%
|SHINAGAWA REFRACTORIES CO., LTD.
|+15.87%
|SIGMAXYZ HOLDINGS INC.
|+14.33%
|TDC SOFT INC.
|-10.46%
|GOLDWIN INC.
|-11.01%
|AIR WATER INC.
|-11.45%
|MITSUBISHI PAPER MILLS LIMITED
|-14.89%
|NET ONE SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
|-19.60%