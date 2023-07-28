Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Andaman Islands, India region -GFZ

(Reuters) - An earthquake of 6 magnitude struck Andaman Islands, India, on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the GFZ added. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)