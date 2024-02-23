KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday announced incentives for companies moving their bases to the country's new international financial centre, Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) in Kuala Lumpur.

Anwar said the incentives include an industrial building allowance, tax exemption on 70% of the statutory income for a period of five years for property developers, stamp duty exemption on loan and service for a TRX status company, and an income tax exemption of 100% for a period of ten years. (Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)