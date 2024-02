KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday said the ringgit currency's fall to a 26-year-low this week was concerning but a comprehensive view of the situation must be taken into account.

Anwar said investments were high and inflation and unemployment were down, and Malaysia's growth could be sustained compared to its neighbours. (Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)