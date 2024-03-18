March 18, 2024 at 12:00 am EDT

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports fell 0.8% in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, below expectations.

February's exports were expected to grow 2.4%, according to 12 economists surveyed by Reuters. Imports in February grew 8.4% from a year earlier, data from the trade ministry showed, versus a 7.8% increase expected in the Reuters poll.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 10.87 billion ringgit ($2.31 billion) in February. ($1 = 4.7140 ringgit) (Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Martin Petty)