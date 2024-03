Malaysia's Jan industrial production up 4.3%, above forecast

The rate of expansion was the quickest since May last year, when factory output rose 4.7%.

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production grew faster than expected in January, rising 4.3% from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday. January's output had been forecast to expand 2%, according to 11 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)