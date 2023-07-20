Today at 12:00 am

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in June fell 14.1% from a year earlier, faster than expected, government data showed on Thursday.

June's exports had been expected to decline 13.6%, according to 13 economists surveyed by Reuters.

Imports in June also shrank 18.9% from a year earlier, data from the statistics department showed. Analysts were expecting a 16.5% fall.

Malaysia recorded a trade surplus of 25.8 billion ringgit ($5.68 billion) in June, compared with analysts' estimate of 21.6 billion ringgit. ($1 = 4.5440 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)