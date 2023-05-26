Mexico president eyes deals with China, South Korea to combat fentanyl

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his government is about to reach agreements with China and South Korea aimed at curbing trafficking in synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Lopez Obrador said in a regular press conference his country is committed to curbing fentanyl trafficking. (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)