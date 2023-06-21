Hundreds of United States teachers are already in India, participating in a tech partnership, Modi said.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Kanishka Singh)
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:01 2023-06-21 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2295.01 PTS
|+0.49%
|+1.33%
|+21.32%
|10:32pm
|Modi invites US students to India as he kicks off official visit
|RE
|10:30pm
|Stocks fall as Powell says inflation fight not over
|RE
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged American students to come to India during his first official stop in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, as he met with U.S. First Lady Jill Biden.
Hundreds of United States teachers are already in India, participating in a tech partnership, Modi said.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Kanishka Singh)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2295.01 PTS
|+0.49%
|+1.33%
|-
|
Modi invites US students to India as he kicks off official visit
RE
|RE
|
Stocks fall as Powell says inflation fight not over
RE
|RE
|
Publisher Simon & Schuster gets bid from investor backed by Mubadala - WSJ
RE
|RE
|
Dollar dips as Powell testimony disappoints hawks
RE
|RE
|
Russia-aligned hackers pose threat to Canada energy sector - spy agency
RE
|RE
|
Modi calls for 'one earth, one family, one future' at U.N. yoga event
RE
|RE
|
Chipmaker Intel restructures manufacturing business
RE
|RE
|
WTI Crude Oil Closes Higher on China Demand Hopes, Federal Reserve Chair's Congressional Testimony
MT
|MT
|
August WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$1.34; Settles at US$72.53 per Barrel
MT
|MT
|
Gold Closes Lower Even as the Dollar Drops After Fed Chair's Congressional Testimony
MT
|MT
|
Fed Chair Remarks Drag Equities Lower
MT
|MT
|
August Gold Contract Closes Down US$2.80; Settles at US$1,944.90 per Ounce
MT
|MT
|
Biden, Modi to deliver remarks, take media questions Thursday -White House
RE
|RE
|
U.S. oil refiners again expand fuel capacity after big shrink
RE
|RE
|
S&P 500 Portfolio Managers Should Consider Adding 'Downside Protection,' Goldman Says
MT
|MT
|
NEW PROJECTS TOTAL EXPECTED PRODUCTION TO REACH 250 METRIC TONS…
RE
|RE
|
OMAN HYDROM SIGNS $10 BLN AGREEMENTS TO DEVELOP 2 NEW GREEN HYDR…
RE
|RE
|
Ukraine PM Shmyhal expects to secure almost $7 billion in aid
RE
|RE
|
Wall St drops as Powell doubles down on inflation fight
RE
|RE
|
EOG RESOURCES EXPECTS TO DRILL AND COMPLETE 15 WELLS IN THE UTIC…
RE
|RE
|
Ukraine expects NATO membership invitation at summit - senior Kyiv official
RE
|RE
|
EOG RESOURCES COO HELMS SAYS EXPECTS TO DRILL OFFSHORE AUSTRALIA…
RE
|RE
|
Fed Chief Affirms Expectations for Rate Hikes to Resume This Year
MT
|MT
|
Nuts and bolts of the LME's cancelled nickel trades legal case
RE
|RE
|
Talon Metals seeks regulatory permit for Minnesota nickel mine
RE
|RE
|HELIOS TECHNO HOLDING CO., LTD.
|+21.78%
|DAIKOKU DENKI CO., LTD.
|+12.09%
|KONISHI CO., LTD.
|+10.38%
|THE KOSEI SECURITIES CO., LTD.
|+9.61%
|RENOVA, INC.
|+8.29%
|COSEL CO., LTD.
|-5.72%
|ENISH,INC.
|-5.73%
|KUBOTEK CORPORATION
|-6.21%
|SANEI ARCHITECTURE PLANNING CO.,LTD.
|-6.81%
|SAKURA INTERNET INC.
|-6.99%