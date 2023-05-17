The legislation makes Montana the first state to ban TikTok and prohibit mobile application stores from offering TikTok within the state.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte on Wednesday signed legislation to ban the Chinese-owned short video app TikTok from operating in the state.
The legislation makes Montana the first state to ban TikTok and prohibit mobile application stores from offering TikTok within the state.
