Nearly two dozen Indian troops missing after flash flood -ANI

October 03, 2023

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Twenty-three Indian troops were missing on Wednesday after a flash flood caused by a cloudburst in the northeastern state of Sikkim, the ANI news agency said.

"Some army establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details," the agency quoted a defence spokesperson in the city of Guwahati as saying. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)