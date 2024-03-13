Dahal, a former Maoist guerrilla leader in the Himalayan nation sandwiched between China and India, formed a coalition cabinet including the Nepali Congress party and other smaller groups last year.
He changed allies this month saying he was not given a free hand.
The new cabinet is dominated by the liberal Nepal Communist Party (UML) and includes several other smaller groups. He had also headed a coalition with the UML briefly after the 2022 elections.
Parliament Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire said Dahal won 157 votes against the 138 required in the 275-member parliament, while 110 lawmakers voted against him.
"I was let down several times ... and was forced to form a new coalition cabinet, which is just a regular political process," Dahal said in parliament on Wednesday, referring to the Nepali Congress, which is now the main opposition party.
Nepali Congress said after the break-up last week that the prime minister had deceived it by dumping it from the cabinet without any notice.
Dahal led a decade-long insurgency from 1996 which caused 17,000 deaths before he joined mainstream politics under the 2006 peace deal overseen by the United Nations.
He is serving a third time as prime minister but did not complete the full five-year term during his previous stints.
Nepal has had 13 governments since it abolished its 239-year-old monarchy in 2008 and became a republic.
Instability has hampered growth of the $40 billion economy and thousands of young Nepalis are heading abroad - mainly to the Middle East, South Korea and Malaysia - for work.
Nepal has extensive social and economic ties with India, a key donor. China is also pouring in aid and investment in infrastructure to woo Kathmandu as an ally.
