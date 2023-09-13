BANGKOK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Thailand's new government on Wednesday approved lowering fuel prices and a visa-free entry programme for tourists, according to news website Matichon, in a bid to revive its sluggish economy.

The cabinet was due to hold a press briefing later on Wednesday on its new policies, which are aimed at lowering the cost of living, supporting farmers and drawing more tourists to the country, one of Asia's top travel destinations.

Matichon, citing discussions at a cabinet meeting, said the fuel price cuts would apply from Sept. 20 until the end of the year, while the visa-free programme would be for Thailand's peak visitor season.

New Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his 11-party government this week presented their populist policy agenda to the new legislature.

Sretta, a political newcomer, inherits an underperforming economy struggling from weak demand for Thai exports and lower investor confidence.

Srettha had come under fire in parliament for policies the opposition say are vague and lack clear direction. On Tuesday he said he aimed to introduced the new policies as soon as possible, including hiking minimum wages.

Industrial sentiment hit a one-year low in August, despite the end of months of post-election deadlock, with concerns over weak exports and the slow recovery.

