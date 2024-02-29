WELLINGTON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand's business confidence fell in February but inflation expectations continued to moderate, an ANZ Bank survey showed on Thursday.

The survey's headline measure showed a net 34.7% of respondents expected the economy to improve over the year ahead, versus a 36.6% optimism level in the previous poll in January.

However, a net 29.5% of respondents expected their own businesses to grow in the next 12 months, versus 25.6% last month.

"The ANZ Business Outlook (survey) continues to portray a patchy economy, with green shoots in some areas, but ongoing challenges in others," ANZ said in a note. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)