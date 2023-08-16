WELLINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand's central bank is confident that inflation pressures are easing and that high migration has been less inflationary than it was previously, officials said on Thursday, a day after the bank held interest rates steady.

"The drivers for inflation have been changing through time but they have all been biased to higher than otherwise inflation," Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr told a government committee.

"Subject to whatever the next shock is, we are confident that inflation pressures are coming out now," Orr added.

Chief Economist Paul Conway said net migration, currently at record levels, had not been as inflationary as it had been previously.

New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday held the cash rate steady at 5.5% as it tries to tame inflation currently tracking at 6% and meet a mandate of sustainable employment.

Conway, who was also speaking in front of the committee, said even though the bank had revised its neutral rate from 2.0% to 2.25% it was confident that the current cash rate was as restrictive as needed.

He added that some industries were being worse hit by monetary policy and global factors, including construction, commercial property and agriculture. (Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Jamie Freed)