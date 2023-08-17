The reclusive state's first military satellite launch in May ended in failure but North Korea has vowed to put another satellite into orbit soon.
Yoo Sang-bum, a member of the South Korean parliament, told reporters after meeting the chief of the country's intelligence agency that if North Korea managed to fix defects, there was a chance it would launch the satellite to celebrate the country's founding anniversary on Sept. 9.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made it a priority to conduct a launch during the second half of this year.
North Korea is also preparing for military actions including launching an intercontinental ballistic missile to protest against the upcoming three-way summit between the United States, South Korea and Japan, and against joint U.S.-South Korea drills, Yoo added.
U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a summit at Camp David on Friday with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
