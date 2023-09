CAIRO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oman's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 9.5% in the second quarter to around 10.1 billion Omani rials ($26.24 billion) by current prices, the state news agency reported on Saturday.

Omani GDP reached around 11.1 billion Omani rials in the same quarter of last year, the agency added.

($1 = 0.3849 Omani rials) (Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razeq; Editing by Jan Harvey)