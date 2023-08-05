PAKISTAN TRIAL COURT SENTENCES IMRAN KHAN TO 3 YEARS IN PRISON FOR ILLEGALLY SELLING STATE GIFTS - LOCAL MEDIA CHANNELS
Today at 03:47 am
|10:12am
|Police arrest former PM Imran Khan after court gives three year prison sentence
|RE
|10:01am
|Pakistan police have arrested Imran Khan in Lahore -lawyer
|RE
Pakistan court sentences ex-PM Imran Khan to 3 years in prison - local media
