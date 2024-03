March 18, 2024 at 03:06 am EDT

A Taliban spokesman "strongly" condemned the strikes on Afghan soil, calling it a violation of the country's sovereignty.

(Reuters) - Afghanistan's ruling Taliban said on Monday that Pakistan carried out two air strikes inside Afghan territory, killing eight women and children.

The Pakistan army and the foreign office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

