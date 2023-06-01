The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $9.513 billion as of May 26.
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank foreign reserves decreased by $102 million to $4.09 billion due to external debt payments during the week ended May 26, the central bank said in a statement.
The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $9.513 billion as of May 26.
(Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Chris Reese)
