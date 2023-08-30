The court held the proceedings on the jail premises, he said.
(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's jail custody was extended on Wednesday for 14 days to investigate him on charges of leaking state secrets, his lawyer said.
