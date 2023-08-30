Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's jail custody extended for 14 days - lawyer

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan's jail custody was extended on Wednesday for 14 days to investigate him on charges of leaking state secrets, his lawyer said.

The court held the proceedings on the jail premises, he said. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)