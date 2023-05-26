Pakistan hands 33 protest suspects to military for trials

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - At least 33 people suspected of attacking army installations during protests that followed the arrest of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this month have been handed over to the military for trials, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday.

"The accused who are being handed over to the military are those who trespassed and entered very sensitive defense installations, so the question is that how did they manage to get there," Sanaullah told reporters. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar)