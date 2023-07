ISLAMABAD, July 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan's annual consumer inflation remain elevated at 29.4% in June, although it eased from a record 38% in May, the statistics bureau said on Monday.

The data came after the country, facing a deep economic crisis, secured a $3 billion bailout from the IMF on Friday. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Raju Gopalakrishann)