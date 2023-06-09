Minister Ishaq Dar was speaking on Geo TV hours after presenting the country's national budget.
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan is speaking to its bilateral creditors to restructure its debt, the country's finance minister said on Friday.
Minister Ishaq Dar was speaking on Geo TV hours after presenting the country's national budget.
|
