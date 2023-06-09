Pakistan is in the process of speaking to bilateral lenders to restructure debt- country's finance minister

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan is speaking to its bilateral creditors to restructure its debt, the country's finance minister said on Friday.

Minister Ishaq Dar was speaking on Geo TV hours after presenting the country's national budget. (Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; editing by Jonathan Oatis)