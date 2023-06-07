A statement released by the military did not directly reference Khan or his party, but mentioned the violent protests last month that the government has blamed on Khan's supporters.
(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Gareth Jones)
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan's military on Wednesday denied allegations of human rights abuses amid charges by former prime minister Imran Khan that he and his supporters were being subjected to torture as part of a crackdown on him.
