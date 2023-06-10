ISLAMABAD, June 10 (Reuters) - Pakistan's finance minister said on Saturday that the 3.5% GDP projection for the year ending in June 2024 announced in the budget was a "realistic target".

The target was "on the lower side", minister Ishaq Dar said at a press conference in Islamabad, a day after presenting the country's budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, which is being closely watched by the IMF as the country seeks further bailout money during an economic and balance of payments crisis. (Reporting by Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam and Ariba Shahid; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Michael Perry)