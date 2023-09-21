The elections had been due to be held in November, but were delayed by a couple of weeks due to fresh marking of constituencies, according to a new census.
A final list of the new constituencies will be ready and published by Nov. 30, the ECP said, and the nation will vote late in January after a 54-day process that includes filing nomination papers, appeals and campaigning.
The elections are due after the outgoing parliament completed a five-year term in August. A caretaker government has been installed to supervise the election.
(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Bernadette Baum)